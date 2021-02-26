Woman shot, killed after pulling knife on officer, troopers say

LIBERTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A woman is dead after she pulled a knife on an officer early Friday.
Maggie Dickerson, 29, was the subject of a 1 a.m. 911 call reporting a woman was walking in the middle of US-27, according to Indiana State Police.
Liberty police officer Lorenzo Shepler responded to the call and headed to the scene.
Dickerson was found in the middle of the highway when the officer arrived, ISP says.
Shepler tried to get Dickerson out of the road, but troopers say she resisted, and a struggle ensued.
The 29-year-old woman pulled out a knife and moved in the direction of Shepler, ISP says.
Shepler, a two-year veteran of Liberty police, fired his weapon and hit Dickerson, according to troopers.
Dickerson was taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries, ISP says.
Shepler suffered minor injuries and is now on administrative leave as troopers investigate.
