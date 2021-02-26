Women’s golf league wants new members this year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Women’s golf leagues might not be as popular now as they used to be, but a group in Cincinnati is hoping to change that.
Lucinda Hohnecker is the publicity chair of the Cincinnati Recreation Women’s Golf Association.
She is hoping the all-women golf league can get some new members this year before they begin course play in May.
The league travels to a different Cincinnati Recreation Commission course each month from May through September. They also have special events throughout the season and even offer cash prizes at the end of the year.
The league started in 1981 before many area high schools or colleges had a women’s golf team.
In recent years, fewer women have been involved dropping the number of active golfers from 80 to 36.
Hohnecker says now is the time to join the league whether you’re a competitive golfer or just want to dust off those golf clubs that haven’t been used in a while.
What do you enjoy most about the league?
“Besides all of the girls I’ve gotten to know from it,” says Hohnecker, “Just the opportunity to be able to play another course other than Neumann or Woodland because those are the two, I’m in leagues on.”
Hohnecker says women’s golf is lacking an icon like Tiger Woods with men’s golf or the Williams sisters with tennis. Maybe that pro golfer could come from right here in Cincinnati.
“This just gives you an opportunity to brush up on your golf skills again and have fun with the other women,” says Hohnecker, “And who knows, maybe you’ll wind up joining a women’s league.”
You must be 18 or older and out of high school to join the CRWGA. There is a fee that helps pay for the scoring method and awards at the end of the year.
