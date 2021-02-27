Construction begins on final extension of Little Miami trail

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great Parks of Hamilton County has started construction on the final extension of the Little Miami Scenic trail known as the Beechmont Bridge connector.
According to Regional Planning Coordinator for Great Parks Becky Osinski, the bridge will connect the Little Miami Scenic Trail on the Ohio River trail.
“The project will involve a bridge over the river as well as a tunnel underneath the road so we can make a really safe, enjoyable space for trail users that’s separate from vehicular traffic,” says Osinski.
The Little Miami Scenic Trail is already one of the longest paved, multi-use trails in the United States, stretching 78 miles from Springfield, Ohio, to Anderson Township.
Construction is supposed to run through next summer. Great Parks says they are hoping to have it open for all users in the Fall of next year.
“It’s just a really important piece in connecting these different regional trail networks,” says Osinski
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.