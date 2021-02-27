894 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths reported in Indiana

February 27, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 894 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths Saturday.

Health officials say the total number of cases in the state is 660,942.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Union County: Two new cases (671 total)
  • Fayette County: Three new cases (2,714 total)
  • Franklin County: Two new cases (1,593 total)
  • Dearborn County: 24 new cases (5,468 total)
  • Ohio County: Three new cases (532 total)
  • Switzerland County: One new case (753 total)
  • Ripley County: Four new cases (3,268 total)

The ISDH reported 27 COVID-19 deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 12,125.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.8 %.

Hoosiers, ages 60 and older, are currently eligible for the vaccine.

