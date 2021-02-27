Patient asked to reschedule mammogram appointment after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One patient was asked by medical personnel at St. Elizabeth to reschedule her mammogram appointment after she took the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials with the Kettering Health Network say enlarged lymph nodes are one of the side effects for a small percentage of people after taking the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
Peggy Fritz tells FOX19 NOW she attempted to visit St. Elizabeth hospital and was told by a nurse that she would have to wait to get her mammogram because people can “have reactions to the vaccines which can cause swollen glands.”
Fritz says that the nurse told her that those glands can show up as a false positive on a mammogram.
Even though it could be a side effect for some, health officials are urging patients to not to delay getting a mammogram after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Enlarged lymph nodes is a normal response to the body building up immunity from the vaccine, but enlarged lymph nodes can also be a sign of breast cancer,” health officials said in a press release.
“I can only imagine how scary that would be. To get that call and to have a… thinking that you possibly have breast cancer and then you go through all these further testings only to find out you don’t but I think it would be really a scary and terrible thing to have to go through,” Fritz said.
A short-term follow-up appointment might be recommended for patients who got the vaccine and whose enlarged lymph nodes are shown on the mammogram.
To find out your healthcare providers policy it’s best to contact their scheduling team ahead of your visit.
