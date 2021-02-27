Tri-State man accused of recording underage girl through peephole

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he recorded a minor showering through a peephole.
Oscar Duenas was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Thursday after being extradited from Boone County.
According to a police affidavit, Blue Ash police found a cell phone that belonged to Duenas with the recording of a naked underage girl.
The girl was recorded through a hole in a bathroom door, the affidavit says.
In the video, Duenas’s feet are visible, and the victim and victim’s parent were able to verify he was the one who recorded it, according to the affidavit.
Duenas is being held on charges of illegal use of material involving minor nudity.
A judge set his bond at $50,000.
His next court date is March 12.
