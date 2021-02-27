Weekend Rain Chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Saturday night into Sunday evening for Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis Counties in northern Kentucky.
The wet weather will exit the region during the late morning hours. Saturday afternoon, look for a slow clearing trend and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The next rain-maker arrives before dawn Sunday and rain with this system will be more widespread and steadier. The rain is likely to continue, more on than off through the day. During Sunday evening northern counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will dry out but showers will continue in spots into Monday morning across rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
Rainfall totals Sunday will range from around 0.20″ in Fayette and Union Counties to as much as 1.50″ in Lewis County to the southeast of the city.
The third rain-maker is on schedule for arrival in the Tristate late Wednesday and Thursday with showers possible into Thursday afternoon. Rain fall totals from this system will range from 0.25″ to as much as 0.60″.
Cooler air arrives late next week.
