Lane, ramp closures begin Monday as Brent Spence Bridge refurbishment begins

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Expect lane and ramp closures on the Brent Spence Bridge for the next several months starting Monday due to a maintenance project.
Work that will include painting the bridge is slated to wrap up in November, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,
The two easternmost lanes of the bridge will remain open, and the two westernmost lanes will be blocked during the first portion of work.
Once that work is complete, the two westernmost lanes will open, and the two easternmost lanes will close.
The following ramps also will shut down:
Ohio:
• The ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way
• The ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St.
There will be no access to I-71 southbound from Downtown Cincinnati
Kentucky:
• The ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive and use alternate routes to get around the bridge. KYTC says the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.
