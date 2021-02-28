Man charged with manslaughter in deadly assault

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was found dead in his front yard Friday morning.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, David Gregory, 43, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of his home in the 10000 block of Bruce Drive.
Deputies say, Phillip Alden, 23, admitted to detectives that he drove his knee into the victim’s head and punched him in the face.
After the assault, deputies say Alden drove Gregory to his home, where he was left lying unresponsive in the yard.
Alden is being held at the Boone County Detention Center.
