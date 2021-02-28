Middletown Division of Police search for 6-year-old boy

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -The Middletown Division of Police is searching for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing from the area of Crawford Street.
Officers say James is three feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. He has dark blond/reddish hair and blue eyes.
James was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue and red Batman pajama pants.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
