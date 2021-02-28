Middletown Division of Police search for 6-year-old boy

Middletown police are searching for 6-year-old James. (Source: The Middletown Division of Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 12:10 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -The Middletown Division of Police is searching for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing from the area of Crawford Street.

Officers say James is three feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. He has dark blond/reddish hair and blue eyes.

James was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue and red Batman pajama pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

