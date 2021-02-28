Months long Brent Spence Bridge refurbishment begins Monday

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge begins Monday, expect closures.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a series of lanes and ramps will be closed on and off throughout the duration of the project.
They say in the first phase, the two easternmost lanes of the bridge will remain open, and the two westernmost lanes will be closed.
During the second phase, KYTC says, the two westernmost lanes will be open, and the two easternmost lanes will be closed.
KYTC has announced the following ramp closures during the project:
Ohio:
• The ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way
• The ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St.
There will be no access to I-71 southbound from Downtown Cincinnati
Kentucky:
• The ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive and use alternate routes to get around the bridge. KYTC says the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.
