Rain arrives overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Parts of the Tri-State area are under a Flood Watch from Saturday night into Sunday evening as rain moves into the region before dawn. So far, Adams County in Ohio, and Carrol, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis Counties in northern Kentucky are included in the watch.
Scattered rain showers are expected to become more widespread and steadier during the early morning hours. Conditions will be damp and dreary. Rain is likely to continue, more on than off through the day. While northern counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will dry out during the evening, spotty showers will continue into Monday morning across rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
Rainfall totals Sunday will range from around 0.20″ in Fayette and Union Counties to as much as 1.50″ in Lewis County to the southeast of the city.
After we start the week with temperatures in the mid 40s on Monday, look for a return to the 50s by the middle of the week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.