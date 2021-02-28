Springdale police respond to viral video of arrest at Sky Zone

CITY OF SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) -The City of Springdale police were notified about a viral video that shows a man’s arrest inside a Sky Zone Friday.
The City of Springdale Police Chief Thomas S. Wells says around 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sky Zone on Commons Drive for a domestic dispute.
Wells says a woman who with Delrico Oliver called the police from the women’s restroom because she felt threatened.
About one minute later, officers saw the woman and Oliver coming out of the women’s restroom.
The woman hid behind the first officer at the scene, saying, “get him, get him,” Wells said.
Wells says one officer was trying to calm Oliver down and explain why he was being arrested, even though the officer did not know that he was wanted for probation violation and escaping custody.
The chief also says that Oliver kept saying his name was “Robert Humphries Jr” and provided false social security number information during the arrest.
The original viral Facebook post alleges that officers pushed Oliver into the bathroom. The video shows Oliver walking in on his own to the bathroom.
Wells says Oliver shut the stall door on the officer. The video shows that once Oliver was inside the stall, the officer backed off and waited for other officers to arrive.
At that point, another officer arrived at the scene and then ordered Oliver to get on the ground, Wells said.
Then according to the video, Oliver asks, “Get on the ground for what?” That is when the officer says that he has warrants.
Wells says the officers tried to arrest Oliver, and at one point, Oliver dives to the ground.
Shortly after the video shows Oliver being tased.
Officers say after three minutes of trying to arrest him, Oliver was detained.
Wells says officers had to restrain Oliver from kicking them and hitting his head on the ground.
Oliver was transported to a nearby hospital. Wells says after he was released, he was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest and was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The use of force is being investigated, police said.
