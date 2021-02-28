Today is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. As the rain continues, parts of the Tri-State remain under a Flood Watch. The watch will last until 7PM. Adams County in Ohio, and Carrol, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis Counties in northern Kentucky have the potential of seeing the highest amounts of rainfall. Isolated areas could receive over 2 inches.
The rain will begin to taper off this afternoon. It will be mild and breezy with daytime highs in the mid 60s. However, the rain will return by this evening and a few thunderstorms are possible. Heavy downpours are expected with any thunderstorms that develop.
After we start the week with temperatures in the mid 40s on Monday, look for a return to the 50s by the middle of the week.
