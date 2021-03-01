Confused, devastated: Suspect’s sister reacts to death of 6-year-old boy

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother’s arrest for killing her son has left her sister confused, heartbroken, and devastated.
Brittany Gosney, 29, confessed to killing her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson on Feb. 26, according to Middletown police.
Detectives say Brittany told them she drove to a Preble County wildlife area on Friday to abandon James and then ran him over when he tried to get back in the car.
Heather Gosney, Brittany’s sister, says she heard her nephew was missing on the news.
Brittany and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, went to police on Feb. 27 to file a missing person report, Middletown police said.
Not long after seeing the news that her nephew was missing, Heather says she found out her sister was charged with his murder.
Heather remembers James as a precious, one-of-a-kind little boy.
“He was a very, very sweet little boy,” Heather said. “Like every time he would walk into a room, he would light up the room.”
But now, Heather is left wondering where his body could be and why he was killed.
Police said on Monday, Brittany and Hamilton dumped James’s body in the Ohio River near I-275 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
“I have a nephew that I don’t know where he’s at because they still haven’t found him, and now my sister is being charged with his murder,” Heather said. “And I mean this is very heartbreaking.”
It has been about a month since Heather said she last saw Hutchinson, which was on a video call. She says her sister blocked her and the rest of the family not long after the call.
Heather says she thinks Hamilton had something to do with the family being blocked.
She also says some close family and friends are not convinced Brittany killed her 6-year-old son.
In fact, Heather says they think Brittany is covering up for Hamilton.
“I didn’t see how she’s going to make murder her first charge ever in her life,” Heather explained. “But, if it does come down to where they prove her then 100% guilty, then I have no choice but to believe it.”
North Star International, a search and recovery organization, is determined to help bring the family closure. Crews were out near the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg searching for James.
Search teams will be back out in the area on Sunday to continue looking.
Brittany is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.
Her boyfriend, Hamilton, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
A judge set bond at $1 million for Gosney on Monday, while Hamilton’s bond was set at $100,000.
