1 dead, 3 injured in Evanston shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and three have been injured during a shooting in Evanston Sunday night, police say.
According to Cincinnati Police, the shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Idlewild Ave.
Officers say four victims have been reported, one is deceased.
The remaining victims have been transported to UCMC, police say.
CPD says the homicide unit is also responding.
