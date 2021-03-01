Director of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is resigning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - She has come under fire as the leader of an agency marred with problems in its unemployment division. She has also been applauded for her leadership during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that caused a tsunami of unemployment claims, almost overnight. Now Kimberly Henderson is leaving the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She made the announcement during Governor Mike DeWine’s bi-weekly media briefing.
“It’s truly been an honor to serve on your cabinet, and I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead such a talented and committed team at ODJFS,” Henderson said. “They are serving a record-breaking three million Ohioans right now, and I’m so proud of their work.”
The recently married Henderson says she is moving to North Carolina. Her last day as director will be Monday, March 8. She will then transition into a senior advisor role until the end of April, where she will oversee interim director Matt Damschroder. Damschroder is the current Director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
Henderson was appointed by Governor DeWine in January of 2019. DeWine says a nationwide search is underway.
