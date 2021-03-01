Drying out Monday, temps above average

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While Monday starts off with a lot of clouds, the sun will make comeback by noon and we’ll see highs around 50 degrees. Temperatures drop into the chilly 20s Monday night under mostly clear skies.
The good news is that we’ll stay sunny and dry through Friday, but highs each day will fluctuate between the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Even though we are dry we will watch for flooding concerns along the Ohio River as we are now in action stage and the river will rise above stage by the end of the week. Stage is 52 feet and we are forecast to be just above 53 feet here in Cincinnati.
Otherwise enjoy the dry spell and comfortable temperatures.
