Family honors Tara Turner five years after she was mysteriously found dead

FALMOUTH, KY (FOX19) - Five years after Tara Turner was found dead in Kentucky, her family came together for a memorial event as they continue to push for justice.
Kentucky State Police said Turner was found dead on February 28, 2016 along Snag Creek in Bracken County.
The Bracken County Coroner ruled the cause of death consistent with drowning. The mother of three had been missing for nearly a month.
“My family, we think about Tara every day - her laugh, her smile, looking at her kids. Every day, we’re reminded of Tara,” Jessica Turner Rapier, Turner’s sister, said in 2020.
Those closest to Turner believe she was murdered, and some of them believe they know who did it.
To honor Turner’s life, relatives and friends gathered in Butler, Kentucky on Sunday for food, music, memories and a yearly balloon release.
Turner Rapier said she is determined to get answers in her sister’s death and will not stop until she gets them.
There is a $30,000 reward for information in Turner’s case.
Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on Turner’s case should call KSP Post 6 at (859) 428-1212.
