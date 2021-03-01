February weather recap

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is the last day of February, so it’s time to take a look back at the crazy month of weather we’ve gotten.
First, let’s look at temperature. Our average monthly temperature ended up being around 28 degrees.
We ended up with chilly February conditions, 6 degrees below the average.
Our warmest day was February 24th at 64 degrees and our coldest was 4 degrees on February 17th.
Let’s look at precipitation - first rain totals. We ended up with about an inch less than what we would normally see for the month.
The highest amount of rain fell on the 8th through the 9th with just over a half-inch.
Now to look at snow, the total for the month is about 22 inches.
The greatest 24 hour total was nearly 6 inches on the 8th. Our greatest depth was 10 inches on the 18th.
Keep in mind this data is not factoring in what we see today.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.