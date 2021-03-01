Here’s when the Ohio River will hit flood stage

Frank's Monday Forecast Update
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 1, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 5:33 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain has ended, and sunshine will return Monday, but the Ohio River is expected to swell to minor flood stage of 52 feet by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati saw a record-breaking 2.08 inches of rain on Sunday.

The previous record was 1.57 inches in 2017.

Several flood advisories and warnings remain in effect until 8 a.m. Monday, but some are could be extended if flooding is still occurring or imminent.

Flood Warning: Carroll Gallatin Owen Grant Pendleton, Mason, Bracken, Louis and Roberston counties in Kentucky; Brown, Adams, Scioto counties in Ohio

Flood Advisory: Portions of Switzerland, Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky; Clermont, northern Brown, Highland, Pike, Ross and Hocking counties in Ohio.

River Flood Warning: Licking River in Kentucky at McKinneysburg; Ohio Brush Creek in West Union, Ohio.

