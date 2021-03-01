Highest gas prices of 2021 could come in March, AAA says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gas prices throughout the Tri-State are up, and AAA says drivers could see the highest prices of the year at the pump in March.
As of March 1, according to AAA, gas prices in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana are all up from where they were a month ago.
Here is a state-by-state comparison of prices from AAA:
- Ohio - $2.70 (March 1); $2.34 (Feb. 1)
- Kentucky - $2.56 (March 1); $2.25 (Feb. 1)
- Indiana - $2.72 (March 1); $2.40 (Feb. 1)
Cincinnati specifically is at an average gas of $2.75 as of March 1, according to AAA. The price of gas in Cincinnati is above the national average of $2.72.
AAA forecasts the national average could increase to $2.80 for gas by the end of March.
They added that March could be the most expensive month at the pumps in 2021.
“Barring hurricane season, March may bring the most expensive pump prices of 2021,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”
Citing a report from the Energy Information Administration, AAA explained the recent jump in gas prices was because of the winter storms that hit in February.
