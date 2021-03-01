Kings Island to host virtual hiring event March 13

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Kings Island will host a virtual hiring event on Saturday, March 13, just in time for the amusement park’s May opening.
Officials with Kings Island say they will be hiring more the 4,000 applicants for jobs throughout the park, such as rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverages, guest services, and more.
Employers at the virtual hiring event will provide job information and interviews with applicants.
They will also be offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help employees train before their opening day.
“For many of our associates, their job at Kings Island helps pave the way for future career opportunities by providing skills, experiences, memories, and friendships that last a lifetime,” Vice President and General Manager of Kings Island Mike Koontz said. “Our virtual hiring day on March 13 will be a safe, informative, and easy way to connect with the hiring team at Kings Island.”
Officials say Kings Island offers flexible schedules and perks for their employees.
