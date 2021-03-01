LIVE: Capacity limits increased at Kentucky businesses; Phase 1C begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced increased capacity limits for many Kentucky businesses, including bars and restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, retailers and more.
The businesses (full list below) were previously allowed 50 percent indoor capacities. The capacity limit will be 60 percent beginning March 5.
The increase is only allowed if a business can achieve it while while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, the governor said.
The mask mandate is still in effect for all businesses.
Asked what it will take to increase business capacity limits further, Beshear replied: “What we’ll need to see is continuing trends, that the variants don’t change the trend line we’re seeing. We need to watch increased supply of vaccines, if we reach a point where hesitancy slows us down.”
The governor said he will monitor case numbers as well to see if they begin to rise again as the state “lets a little air out of the balloon” with the current capacity increase.
Beshear also announced Monday childcare facilities will be increased to regular group sizes beginning March 5. Childcare workers were moved to Phase 1B last week.
