Phase 1C of vaccinations begin on Monday, age will be a priority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 1 million Kentuckians will join the eligibility list for their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said this phase will include all essential workers.
“It is all Kentuckians ages 60 and older and it is all Kentuckians 16 and older that has a condition as defined by the CDC that makes them more vulnerable,” Governor Beshear explained.
With such a large group 1C will have a priority list. Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said the state will focus on age first.
“People over age 60 are going to be the first priority,” Mayor Fischer said. “We have about 100,000 people in that population in Jefferson County.”
Governor Beshear said scheduling appointments will be a challenge for people at the beginning and it will take months to get this group vaccinated, but with 3 vaccines now on the market he said with patience, we’ll get through it.
“I understand there’s a lot of people in 1C, and it means it may be challenging to get signed up in the beginning but remember a lot of vaccine is on its way,” Governor Beshear added. “There are between 1 and 1.3 million people potentially in 1C and we’re getting 110, 115 thousand doses a week right now, you can do the math on that. It may take 10 or 11 weeks but we’re going to get more vaccine overtime than we are right now.”
If you are eligible for the vaccine you can visit here.
