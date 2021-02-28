Rain ending overnight, sunny Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for another round of heavy rain to move across parts of the Tri-State late tonight. Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday will come to an end as rain exits early Monday morning. Overnight temperatures drop into the chilly 30s under an overcast sky.
A Flood Warning is in effect for several Tri-State areas until Monday morning, including Adams and Brown counties in Ohio; and Pendelton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson, and Lewis counties in Norther Kentucky. Portions of Grant, Owen, Gallatin and Carroll are under a Flood Watch through late tonight.
While Monday starts off with a lot of clouds, the sun will make comeback by noon and we’ll see highs around 50 degrees. Temperatures drop into the chilly 20s Monday night under mostly clear skies.
The good news is that we’ll stay sunny and dry through Friday, but highs each day will fluctuate between the mid 40s to mid 50s.
