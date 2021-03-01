Suspect in Evanston homicides shot by police in Detroit, police chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The suspect in a triple homicide in Evanston was shot by police in Detroit Monday morning, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.
Craig says Cincinnati police contacted the Detroit Police Department Sunday night after they learned that the suspect, Chandra Moore, 55, was headed to Detroit.
Officers were conducting surveillance at the motel where Moore was staying when Chief Craig says Moore walked outside to a parked vehicle around 9:50 a.m. and then opened fire.
“As he left the hotel, he was looking for officers,” Craig said.
The chief says multiple officers opened fire and Moore was shot several times.
Three handguns were recovered, Craig said. No officers were injured.
Craig says Moore was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.
Cincinnati police have confirmed that an active warrant for murder and felonious assault was issued for Moore.
Police say he is responsible for shooting five people on Sunday in Evanston.
Anthony Wesley, 35, and Timothy Dugar, 33, were found in the 3600 block of Idlewild Avenue.
Wesley was pronounced dead at the scene and Dugar died several hours later.
Brittany Wagoner, 28, was found in the 2500 block of Victory Parkway.
Police say Wagoner was Moore’s wife.
They say he’s also responsible for injuring a 17-year-old male and a 51-year-old male.
