Update: 2 dead, 3 injured in Evanston

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were killed and three injured in Evanston Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.
The investigation into a shooting that killed a man and injured three others on Idlewild Ave led police to another street where they found a woman dead.
Police were initially called to the 3600 block of Idlewild Avenue around 7 p.m. They found four victims at the scene.
Police said they found Andrew Wesley, 35, dead at the scene
Three other victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Early Monday, police said their investigation on Idlewild Avenue led officers to the 2500 block of Victory Parkway, where Brittany Waggoner, 28, also was found dead.
Police have not released any information on the manner of Waggoner’s death or how it is connected to the Idlewild shooting.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.