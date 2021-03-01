WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine announces Ohio to receive 96,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine will be providing an update on COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that that Ohio will receive 96,100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week.
In total, the state will receive 448,390 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed to more than 200 independent pharmacies who have not received any vaccines.
This comes just in time for the latest phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccination and for the second phase to roll out Thursday.
DeWine announced that the priority groups who are part of the phase 1C COVID-19 vaccination process will be able to received the vaccine.
The individuals with these medical conditions are eligible:
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Pregnant
- Bone marrow transplant recipients
- Those living with ALS
He also mentioned that correction officers and those working in child care and law enforcement are also eligible.
“Approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the 1C group. Phase 2 adds approximately 695,000 eligible Ohioans” DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Health reported an additional 1,452 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths.
Health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic started is 968,874. The total number of deaths is 17,346.
The governor says that as a part of the phase 2 rollout, residents ages 60 and up will be eligible to get the vaccine.
Teachers in K-12 schools are also able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as long as their school district has signed a document to return to in-person learning by March 1.
DeWine says that approximately 200,000 K-12 school personnel received the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, less than 10% of school districts still offer no in-person classes, compared to nearly 50% in January.
