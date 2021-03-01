Work begins on Duke Energy’s controversial Hamilton County gas pipeline

“The Central Corridor Pipeline is the next phase in Duke Energy’s long-term plan to continue providing safe and reliable natural gas service today and for generations to come. Duke Energy Ohio has critical propane peaking facilities that help provide natural gas to our customers on the coldest days of the winter. These peaking plants must be retired. They were placed in service in the early 1960s and although we continue to responsibly maintain them, they reflect outdated technology. The facilities include a man-made cavern, located 400 feet underground, to store propane. There is no present-day repair for the cavern walls. If the integrity of the walls is compromised, we would need to immediately shut the plant down. A loss of the propane facilities on just one day during the winter season could be devastating because approximately 30,000 homes and businesses could lose natural gas service. Restoration of service could be lengthy given mandatory safety requirements.