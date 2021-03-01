YWCA Greater Cincinnati launches Racial Equity, Social Justice Challenge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The YWCA Greater Cincinnati launched its 21-day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on Monday.
“Helps people form the habit of really looking into racial equity issues,” says Debbie Brooks, Executive Vice President for YWCA of Greater Cincinnati. “It’s a journey in encouraging others to do the same and to take action.”
Participants receive a daily email directing them to curated activities.
“The challenge consists of articles, videos, and podcasts and they take a deep dive into four different weekly topics,” says Brooks.
This year, over 50 YWCA’s across the country are bringing their challenge to the community.
“And it takes 21 days to form a habit, and that’s our goal here, to make this a habit for people to really develop the stamina they need to go on this racial justice and racial equity journey,” Brooks says.
Registration is open right now on the group’s website.
“So, this gives people the opportunity to really challenge their thinking and their perception and to really begin to make a change,” says Brooks.
