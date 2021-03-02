Akron police issue missing alert for 67-year-old man with dementia

By Steph Krane | March 2, 2021 at 4:32 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 6:03 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Jerry Schwalbach.

According to police, Schwalbach drove away from his home around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and has yet to return.

Schwalbach has dementia and police said they’re worried about his safety.

He was last seen on Manchester Road in Akron.

Police describe Schwalbach as a white male, who is 5′10″, weighs 185 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was wearing black plaid pajamas when he went missing.

Police said he drove away in a red 2008 Ford Taurua with Ohio plate number JFL7582. The car pictured is not the actual car involved.

Call 911 if you see Schwalbach or the Taurus.

