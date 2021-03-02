Brent Spence Bridge delays: Here’s detours

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Expect longer commutes than usual on the Brent Spence Bridge for the next several months with a $36 million maintenance project underway.
Work that will include painting the bridge won’t end until November, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Two left northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 71/75 Tuesday morning.
Delays are up to about 30 minutes as you head out of northern Kentucky toward downtown Cincinnati.
All southbound lanes remain open.
State transportation officials recommend drivers heading north and southbound detour onto I-471 and I-275.
Southbound drivers have an additional detour: Southbound I-71 to northbound I-75 to Ezzard Charles Drive to southbound I-75.
The two easternmost lanes of the bridge will remain open, and the two westernmost lanes will be blocked during the first portion of work.
Once that work is complete, the two westernmost lanes will open, and the two easternmost lanes will close.
The following ramps also will shut down:
Ohio:
• The ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way
• The ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St.
There will be no access to I-71 southbound from Downtown Cincinnati
Kentucky:
• The ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive and use alternate routes to get around the bridge.
KYTC says the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
