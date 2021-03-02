Cold start to Tuesday, Ohio River On The Rise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold start in the 20s Tuesday morning but with plenty of sunshine we will get up to 44 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
We warm back to the mid 50s for the second half of the week.
The weather will be dry an quite until Saturday when a few showers are possible ending as a light rain/snow mix Saturday night.
It looks like a nice warming trend is on the way next week with each day Monday through Friday warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The Ohio River is rising and the latest stages and forecasts are in the video that accompanies this article. Forecasts crests are:
- Cincinnati 54.5′ THU PM,
- Meldahl Dam 53.4′ WED evening,
- Maysville 54.0′ WED night,
- Markland Dam 50.7′ WED Evening.
