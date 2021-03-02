Community, school continue to remember 6-year-old boy tragically killed

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A community in mourning have bonded together in the days following the tragic murder of a 6-year-old boy.
James Hutchinson, 6, was killed on Feb. 27 in Preble County, according to Middletown police.
Charged with murder is his mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, police announced on Monday.
Gosney at first reported James as missing, but later confessed to killing him when she tried to abandon him, police said.
Vigils in support of James started Monday with community members at Gardner Park lighting candles and releasing balloons in his memory.
James was a student at Rosa Parks Elementary in Middletown.
He is remembered as a hugger, a bright and joyful 6-year-old by his school principal.
As students and teachers returned to class without Hutchinson, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles said grief counselors were available for anyone in need.
Therapy dogs were brought in Tuesday for James’ classmates at Rosa Parks.
Bus drivers are doing their part to remember James by tying ribbons on the buses.
The Middletown School District invites the community to Barnitz Stadium at 6:45 p.m. for a celebration of life event for James.
People attending are encouraged to wear purple.
Sadly, James is the second young boy in the Tri-State that has been killed recently.
Three-year-old Nylo Lattimore, whose body like James’ has yet to be found, was killed in December of 2020.
To honor these two young boys, a candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge Middletown. [Click here event more information].
