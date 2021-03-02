COVID-19 vaccinations: Indiana opens shots to new age group

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 55 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting the state’s website.
The vaccination website may experience issues due to high traffic, state officials warn.
Last week, the state opened vaccinations to Hoosiers 60 and up.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next four to six weeks to align with the state receiving its expected weekly vaccine allocation, state officials say.
Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties.
Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.
Residents who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration also can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.
A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently require two doses. The appointment for the second dose will be made when the first dose is administered.
The FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine over the weekend, although it wasn’t clear when that vaccine would be open for scheduled appointments.
ISDH reminds Hoosiers that the vaccine supply is limited nationally, and Indiana is using its age-based rollout to help fulfill its goals of reducing hospitalizations, saving lives and protecting vulnerable populations.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
