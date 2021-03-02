Michael Flannery out of ICU after hospitalized with COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local philanthropist and former host of FOX19′s Club Nineteen, Michael Flannery, has been taken out of the ICU after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Family members told the Enquirer that during the weekend, Flannery was taken off the ventilator and out of the intensive care unit.
“My friends, please wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance,” Flannery pleaded on a Facebook live Saturday afternoon.
Flannery hosted Club Nineteen from 1990 to 1995, which included jokes, cartoons, and letters from viewers.
He was also an anchor of WCPO’s “9 on Your Kid’s Side” television show.
Flannery is currently the Ohio Valley Goodwill’s Public Information Officer, where he helps out many in need.
He is an advocate for individuals with disabilities, as his daughter has Down syndrome.
