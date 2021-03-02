Mother arrested for son’s murder claims boyfriend pressured her to get rid of kids, report says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - New details released by police might indicate a possible motive as to why a mother arrested for murder killed her son.
Brittany Gosney, 29, is accused of killing her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson on Feb. 27, according to Middletown police.
A report from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office states Gosney claimed her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, was pressuring her to get rid of her three children.
So, Gosney took 6-year-old James and her two other children to the area of Rush Run Wildlife in Preble County around 3 a.m. Feb. 27, the police report reads.
The mother told police during an interview she planned to get the three kids out of the vehicle and leave them behind.
The three kids were outside of the vehicle when 6-year-old James tried getting back in by grabbing the door handle.
Gosney “slammed the gas,” according to the report. The six-year-old boy was dragged for a distance and ran over, police said.
When Gosney came back to the scene, James was dead, the report said.
The report said she loaded the other two kids and the deceased James back into the van.
Gosney then went back to the home where she and Hamilton lived on Crawford Street.
Hamilton and Gosney moved James’ body to a spare bedroom for an unknown time, according to police.
Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, Gosney and Hamilton loaded James into the vehicle and drove towards Lawrenceburg, Indiana where police say they dumped the young boy’s body into the Ohio River.
Middletown police say Gosney and Hamilton came to the police station about seven hours later to report James as missing.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk said when Gosney and Hamilton arrived at the station that day, something was odd from the beginning.
“During conversations with police, law enforcement became suspicious they were not getting the entire story,” the report reads.
Gosney and Hamilton were separated so police could do separate interviews.
The two of them then gave different stories, police noted in the report.
Gosney told officers she was being pressured by Hamilton to get rid of her three children, the report said.
As the interview continued, Gosney admitted to killing her son, James, according to police.
The report does not mention what Hamilton said while being interviewed.
On Monday, when Middletown’s Chief Birk held a press conference, he said Gosney has shown little remorse.
“The mother is not showing much remorse at this time, but she has confessed to doing this. That’s why we’re able to get these charges,” explained Chief Birk. “We’ll know more once James is recovered and the coroner is able to do an autopsy.”
Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Hamilton is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
A judge set bond at $1 million for Gosney on Monday, while Hamilton’s bond was set at $100,000.
Both are due back in court on March 8.
Gosney and Hamilton’s cases will be prosecuted in Butler County, according to Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.
The two other children in their home have been removed, according to police.
Officers say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’ body this week.
