Ohio Department of Health to change COVID-19 death reporting
By Associated Press | March 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 6:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state health department official says an outdated reporting system led to the undercount of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio and will now be retired.

The Ohio Department of Health will retire the manual system that has provided a real-time death toll from the pandemic.

Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the death count.

The department will switch Tuesday to exclusively relying on a slower but more reliable and accurate system to count virus-related deaths.

It had used this slower process as a quality check to reconcile the data from the manual system that failed.

