Ohio River to hit flood stage tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re off to a cold start with temperatures in the 20s, but we are in for another sunny day as the Ohio River continues to rise.
The Ohio River is expected to swell to minor flood stage of 52 feet in Cincinnati by Tuesday night.
Forecasts crests along the Ohio River are:
- Cincinnati 54.5 feet: Thursday night
- Meldahl Dam 53.4 feet: Wednesday night
- Maysville 54.0 feet Wednesday night
- Markland Dam 50.7 feet Wednesday night
Most small streams are receding, but be careful of locations in your area that are prone to high water.
The weather will remain dry and otherwise quiet until Saturday.
A few showers are possible before it ends as a light rain/snow mix Saturday night.
A nice warming trend is on the way next week with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.