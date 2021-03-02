Protests planned as Hamilton Co Board of Elections meets to certify candidates for Cincinnati mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protests are expected as the Hamilton County Board of Elections meets Tuesday to certify petitions from the candidates for the Cincinnati’s mayor’s race.
The meeting starts at 8:30 p.m. at the board’s office in Norwood. It’s open to the public, but admission will be limited due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Nine people filed to run for mayor, but elections staff recently said they only six of them turned in the 500 signatures required from registered voters to make it onto the ballot.
The six are, according to BOE staff:
- Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann
- State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a former Cincinnati City Councilman
- Hamilton County Clerk of Court Aftab Pureval, an attorney
- Raffel Prophett, a retired district chief from the Cincinnati Fire Department
- Herman Najoli, adjunct professor at Indiana Wesleyan University who ran for Hamilton County commissioner in 2020.
- Gavi Begtrup, a physicist and political newcomer
At least one of the candidates who the elections board says fell short of the required signatures, Kelli Prather, plans on contesting outside the meeting Tuesday.
She fell 56 signatures short, according to BOE staff.
The BOE will also is scheduled to hear a challenge filed by anti-tax activist Mark Miller on the validity of the petition filed by one of the candidates, Pureval.
The challenge says Pureval didn’t file the proper affidavits with the petition.
