Remembering the deadly March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak
Tuesday marks nine years since the deadly Marc 2 tornado outbreak. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 11:47 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday marks nine years since the March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak that took nine lives in the Tri-State.

It’s a day that some Tri-State residents will never forget.

Damage to Henryville, Indiana after the EF4 tornado on March 2, 2012.

There were 12 tornadoes that day, injuring 14 people.

  1. Tornado near Locust, Carroll Co., KY (EF1) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
  2. Tornado near Holton, IN (EF3) 6 injuries, 2 fatalities
  3. Tornado north of Owenton, KY (EF2) 3 injuries, 0 fatalities
  4. Tornado  Crittenden to Piner, KY to near Morningview, KY  (EF4) 8 injuries, 4 fatalities
  5. Tornado near Peach Grove KY to  Moscow OH to Hamersville OH (EF3) ? injuries, 3 fatalities
  6. Tornado near Berlin, KY (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
  7. Tornado near Seaman, OH (EF1) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
  8. Tornado SW of West Union, OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
  9. Tornado NE of West Union, OH (EF2) 3 injuries, 0 fatalities
  10. Tornado near Otway, Scioto Co., OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
  11. Tornado NE of Rarden, Scioto and Pike Co., OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
  12. Tornado SW of Piketon, OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities

Totals: 1-EF4, 2-EF3, 2-EF2, 2-EF1, 5-EF0

Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer said the tornadoes on March 2, 2012 were some of the worst he has ever covered.

