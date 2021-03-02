Remembering the deadly March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday marks nine years since the March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak that took nine lives in the Tri-State.
It’s a day that some Tri-State residents will never forget.
There were 12 tornadoes that day, injuring 14 people.
- Tornado near Locust, Carroll Co., KY (EF1) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado near Holton, IN (EF3) 6 injuries, 2 fatalities
- Tornado north of Owenton, KY (EF2) 3 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado Crittenden to Piner, KY to near Morningview, KY (EF4) 8 injuries, 4 fatalities
- Tornado near Peach Grove KY to Moscow OH to Hamersville OH (EF3) ? injuries, 3 fatalities
- Tornado near Berlin, KY (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado near Seaman, OH (EF1) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado SW of West Union, OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado NE of West Union, OH (EF2) 3 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado near Otway, Scioto Co., OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado NE of Rarden, Scioto and Pike Co., OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
- Tornado SW of Piketon, OH (EF0) 0 injuries, 0 fatalities
Totals: 1-EF4, 2-EF3, 2-EF2, 2-EF1, 5-EF0
Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer said the tornadoes on March 2, 2012 were some of the worst he has ever covered.
