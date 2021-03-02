Search for 6-year-old boy’s body paused by river conditions

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - The search and recovery efforts for the body of a 6-year-old boy are on a brief pause due to dangerous conditions on the Ohio River.
James Hutchinson, 6, was killed on Feb. 27 after his mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, tried to abandon him and his two siblings in Preble County, according to Middletown police.
Gosney brought James’ body back home after he had died, police said.
At the home was Gosney’s boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton.
Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, Gosney and Hamilton took James’ body to Lawrenceburg, Indiana where police said they dumped the young boy into the Ohio River.
Search and rescue teams, like North Star International, were out again in the area on Tuesday hoping to search the water.
Due to the near flood level and fast-moving currents on the Ohio River right now, Tracy Campbell with North Star said they can’t get in the water.
“The water is very high, it’s very fast, it’s just not safe,” Campbell said. “So, then we would have to basically rescue our own people.”
Police said on Monday the river is very high and treacherous.
Campbell said while the water looks calm on top, underneath is a different story.
“Even if the water looks calm on top, underneath the current could be very strong,” said Campbell. “Debris is moving at a very fast rate that you can’t see. There’s basically zero visibility you know in the Ohio River.”
Crews are not giving up though.
Campbell said she plans on having crews back out in the area on Sunday to continue the search efforts.
James is not the only person teams are looking for in the Ohio River.
The body of three-year-old Nylo Lattimore is also believed to be in the water, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.