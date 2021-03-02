WATCH LIVE: DeWine discusses state police reform with Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is talking proposed statewide police reform Tuesday with Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee.
The 9 a.m. meeting will be held at Cincinnati City Hall. DeWine is expected to address them virtually at 9:30 a.m.
Last year, DeWine’s office announced the development of a statewide minimum standard for deadly force, specifically prohibiting chokeholds, and for police response to mass protests and demonstrations.
DeWine called for the changes after death of George Floyd and protests that followed nationally and in Ohio, including ones in Cincinnati and Columbus.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, the committee’s chairman, said he expects DeWine to talk for about 20 minutes followed by a discussion with council.
“The governor has our ear,” Smitherman said early Tuesday. “The governor will set the pace. We are not cutting him off. The governor is taking the time to educate the Law & Public Safety Committee about what the state is working on as it relates to police reforms. That’s exciting. We get a chance to hear what they are doing.”
In other business Tuesday, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is on the agenda to discuss “CPD attrition numbers.”
The Cincinnati Police Department is budgeted for 1,059 sworn officers has 990, he told City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee last month, Smitherman said.
“There is a shortage and the risk is going below 1,000 officers as it relates to street strength,” the vice mayor said. “That’s when we start having code zeroes. That’s a risk.”
The next recruit class isn’t expected to graduate until March 2022.
“We really need to have two recruit classes this year,” Smitherman said. “That’s the reality. I don’t know if the rest of council will respond to it or not. We are just keeping up with attrition. We are losing a lot of officers to retirement.”
Cincinnati’s fire and police departments also are now are millions over budget, mostly due to challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the vice mayor noted.
Both Cincinnati’s fire and police departments have had to cover more overtime recently, partly because of the increase in COVID-19 sick leave, he said.
Staff turnover also is an issue at the fire department. Attrition was nearly 200% higher than expected by the end of November 2020.
City officials project the fire department will need $8 million more than estimated by the end of the fiscal year in June 2021, and CPD will need another $4.9 million.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.