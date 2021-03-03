Reds announce plans for single-game ticket sales

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tickets for a limited number of Reds games will go on sale for the general public on March 17.
The single-game tickets, which exclude Opening Day, will be available online only starting at 9 a.m. on March 17.
Ticket windows at Great American Ball Park will open the next day, March 18, at 9 a.m. for the general public.
Reds Season Ticket Members will have a chance to buy single-game tickets starting March 15.
Those who have paid ticket vouchers, or account credit from the 2020 season, will be able to buy single-game tickets starting March 16.
The Reds are allowed to have 30% fan capacity under Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders.
Fans will be required to wear masks, unless drinking or eating, and will be in pod-style seating.
Here are some other guidelines the Reds will implement this season:
- All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry.
- Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands.
- New bag policy prohibiting backpacks.
For more information on Reds tickets, click here.
