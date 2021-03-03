Traffic Alert: Duke Energy to replace overhead power line across I-275

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Duke Energy will replace and upgrade a power line across I-275 the first three weekends in March.
The work will impact southbound and northbound lanes beginning March 6 through March 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend day.
Duke said the overhead line is being replaced from the Miami Fort Station in North Bend, Ohio, to Tanners Creek in Lawrenceburg, Ind.
This project will use helicopters to help rebuild a 4-mile section of 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that crosses the major highway and the Ohio River.
Duke says the weekend work will result in 45-minute rolling roadblocks where traffic is slowed to 10 miles per hour on both north and south I-275 in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
The following I-275 ramps will be closed during the scheduled weekend work windows:
- Belleview Drive entering I-275 South (Indiana)
- Kilby Road entering I-275 South (Ohio)
- Route 8 (Bullitsburg Church Road) entering I-275 North (Kentucky)
- Highway 212 (Terminal Dr) entering I-275 North (Kentucky)
- Highway 237 (N Bend Rd) entering I-275 North (Kentucky)
