Arrest in woman’s homicide in Clifton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is under arrest on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a woman in Clifton earlier this year.

Franchez Rivers, 33, of Spring Grove Village, is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge at 9 a.m. Thursday, court records show.

He was booked into the county jail about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint Rivers participated in a robbery that led to the March 3 death of 23-year-old Kyree Sanders, court documents state.

Sanders was shot in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.

Cincinnati police say Kyree Sanders, 23, was shot early Wednesday morning and died from her injuries at the hospital. (Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD on scene of a shooting in Clifton off Morrison Ave. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Working to learn the extent of the victim’s injuries. So far no arrests have been made. The parking lot of Clifton Colony Apartments is currently blocked off. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dCOP6CyqAT — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) March 3, 2021

