Arrest in woman’s homicide in Clifton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is under arrest on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a woman in Clifton earlier this year.
Franchez Rivers, 33, of Spring Grove Village, is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge at 9 a.m. Thursday, court records show.
He was booked into the county jail about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint Rivers participated in a robbery that led to the March 3 death of 23-year-old Kyree Sanders, court documents state.
Sanders was shot in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.
