Arrest in woman’s homicide in Clifton

Franchez Rivers
Franchez Rivers(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is under arrest on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a woman in Clifton earlier this year.

Franchez Rivers, 33, of Spring Grove Village, is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge at 9 a.m. Thursday, court records show.

He was booked into the county jail about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint Rivers participated in a robbery that led to the March 3 death of 23-year-old Kyree Sanders, court documents state.

Sanders was shot in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.

Police ID woman killed in Clifton shooting
Cincinnati police say Kyree Sanders, 23, was shot early Wednesday morning and died from her...
Cincinnati police say Kyree Sanders, 23, was shot early Wednesday morning and died from her injuries at the hospital.(Cincinnati Police Department)

