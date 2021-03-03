Police ID woman killed in Clifton shooting
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A person shot in Clifton and taken to a hospital early Wednesday has died and the case is now under investigation as Cincinnati’s latest homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Kyree Sanders.
Officers initially responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.
They blocked off the parking lot at Clifton Colony Apartments while they investigated.
It was not clear what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Suspect information also was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.