Police ID woman killed in Clifton shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A person shot in Clifton and taken to a hospital early Wednesday has died and the case is now under investigation as Cincinnati’s latest homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police say Kyree Sanders, 23, was shot early Wednesday morning and died from her injuries at the hospital. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Kyree Sanders.

Officers initially responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.

They blocked off the parking lot at Clifton Colony Apartments while they investigated.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Suspect information also was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

