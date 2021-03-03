Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police ID woman killed in Clifton shooting

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that hospitalized one person early...
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that hospitalized one person early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Minor
Updated: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A person shot in Clifton and taken to a hospital early Wednesday has died and the case is now under investigation as Cincinnati’s latest homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police say Kyree Sanders, 23, was shot early Wednesday morning and died from her...
Cincinnati police say Kyree Sanders, 23, was shot early Wednesday morning and died from her injuries at the hospital.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Kyree Sanders.

Officers initially responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Morrison Avenue at 3:43 a.m.

They blocked off the parking lot at Clifton Colony Apartments while they investigated.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Suspect information also was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

Franchez Rivers
Arrest in woman’s homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say
USPS Cleveland seeks to hire 200 at Sunday job fair
New USPS service standards expected to cause delays in mail service
Daniel Chaz Dudley
Mother of man murdered in 2007 still fighting for justice while helping other families
Short 150 officers, Cincinnati police ramp up recruiting efforts