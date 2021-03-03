Woman sentenced for crash that seriously injured 2 teens

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton woman charged in a crash that injured two teens was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in January.
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on May 6, 2020, at Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.
Samantha Harvey, 51, was charged and later convicted on four counts of aggravated vehicular assault and three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence with a marijuana specification.
Harvey also had meth in her system the night of the crash, according to court officials.
Harvey ran a red light, never hit the brakes, and hit a car carrying two teenagers, court records show.
The victims, Edgewood High School students Caila Nagel and Savannah Schlueter, were badly injured in the crash.
Savannah suffered two collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, spinal fractures, torn rotator cuffs, and a traumatic brain injury, according to her mother, Candy Schlueter.
Caila suffered similar injuries, Candy says. She’s been in a wheelchair ever since.
In court, Savannah’s mother asked the judge for the maximum sentence “so she cannot do this to anyone else... As I fear she will take someone’s life.”
Court documents show Harvey attempted to throw a “going to prison party” for herself after pleading guilty.
Harvey pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, both felonies.
She was sentenced to 66 months in prison.
