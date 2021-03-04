1,000 COVID-19 vaccines given at Cintas Center with thousands more to come

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The number of people vaccinated continues to increase as another 1,000 received their dose Thursday at the Cintas Center.
Those on-site Thursday either received their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The ones who were vaccinated are excited for several reasons, but they all just want to see things get back to normal.
“I’m exhilarated to have gotten my first dose,” said Ian Picciano. “I’ve had MS [multiple sclerosis] for 21 years, and having some protection gives me the opportunity to live my life more normally, and I’m very grateful for that.”
The Cincinnati Health Department said they administered 1,000 vaccines on Thursday. By the end of the week, they expect that number to reach 8,000.
The health department said people 60 years old and above and people with underlying conditions can sign up on the city’s website to make an appointment.
More appointments are available for Saturday and Sunday clinics at the Cintas Center.
[Vaccine sign-up information can be found here]
Virginia Scott, who is the nursing director for the health department, said this is a good step in getting back to normal but thinks some states are relaxing restrictions too soon.
“As a registered nurse and the public health commission leading a city to save lives, I don’t think it’s time, but that’s a personal thought. I think let us get more vaccines in arms, let our immunity build-up, let us go through the process. Then when it’s ready, the numbers will show that it’s ready.”
On Friday, the health department said they will be administering around 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the homeless population.
